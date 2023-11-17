Plans on to make VTU’s Kalaburagi PG Centre a most sought-after campus

November 17, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Terming his campus as one of the fastest growing engineering institutions in the State, Baswaraj Gadgay, Director of Kalaburagi Regional Postgraduate Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), said that plans were on to make it a most sought-after institution in the region for technical education.

“Our Regional Centre of VTU is one among the 100 premier institutions in the country that has a 5G Lab. The VTU is among a few technologically sound institutions in the country that were allowed to offer online courses. Efforts are on to make the Kalaburagi Regional Centre of VTU a most sought-after institution for technological education in the region by augmenting our capacity and quality and expanding the infrastructure that is on a par with any private institution in Bengaluru,” Mr. Gadgay said at a media conference in Kalaburagi on Friday.

When asked about how the university could manage to impart practical experience while offering online courses, Mr. Gadgay said that virtual laboratories were in place to take care of the practicals in the online courses apart from arranging industry interactions.

“The certificate issued for the online courses are as valid as any other certificates issued for any offline courses by any UGC-affiliated university in the country,” Mr. Gadgay clarified to a question.

When asked about the diminishing demand for certain branches of engineering, Mr. Gadgay said that some branches such as Civil and Mechanical which were facing diminished demand would bounce back.

“At present, Computer Science is the most sought-after branch in engineering. The reason is clear. There is no industry that doesn’t use computer applications. Computer and software programmes have permeated all spheres of human life. Naturally, most of the students prefer Computer Science over other branches of engineering. The situation will not, however, be the same forever. The computer science boom will bust and other branches such as Civil and Mechanical will bounce back,” Mr. Gadgay said.

VTU faculty members Shivaramgouda and Veeresh were present.