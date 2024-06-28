Plans on the anvil to promote UNESCO site at Somanathapur as part of Mysuru tourism circuit

The Tourism Department in Karnataka has plans to promote the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Somanathapur as part of Mysuru tourism circuit in a big way before Dasara this year.

This will be through cross-promotion of the 13th-century heritage site at popular places of tourist interest like the palace, zoo or the Chamundi Hills so that visitors can get an idea of the temple and plan a visit.

This was stated by M.K. Savitha, Joint Director, Department of Tourism, here on Friday. Speaking to media persons after inaugurating a domestic travel mart organised by India Travel Market Exhibition, Ms. Savitha said though Mysuru is popular among tourists, a majority visit only the palace and the zoo and a few other places before heading towards Bandipur or returning to their native destinations. But not many are even aware of the beautiful sculptures of the Keshava temple at Somanthapur temple, she said.

Cross-promotion entails putting up an information board about Somanathapur Keshava temple built by the Hoysalas, at places frequented by tourists in Mysuru so that people become aware of it, she added. Apart from cross-promotion the Tourism Department will also discuss the feasibility of operating buses to ferry tourists to Somanathapur.

A discussion will be held with the stakeholders and the district administration while at the government level, the imperatives of providing bus facilities will be brought to the attention of the Tourism Ministry and the District in charge Minister, Ms. Savitha added.

With regard to Mysuru Dasara she said it will be promoted widely and discussions will be held to provide air connectivity to Mysuru with other places of tourist interest like Goa and Kochi as they are in demand.

For the benefit of tourists, the department will engage a private ticketing portal to develop an APP that will provide a link to the Tourism Department’s website where details of tourist sites and interests will be provided. In addition, there is also a proposal to have the facility of downloading e-tickets to places of tourist interest which will save time as it obviates the need for tourists to stand in lengthy queues, said Ms. Savitha.

With respect to e-ticket facility at Somanathapur, the official said that there are problems with signals and hence discussions will be held to streamline and address the issue. ‘’In the absence of a counter for off-line purchase of tickets, many tourists return without visiting Somanathapur,” Ms. Savitha added.

In the runup to promoting the UNESCO site, a bloggers’ meet will also be conducted at Somanathapur in July. Ms. Savitha said the Tourism Department will also explore the possibility of conducting cultural programmes at Somanathapur during Dasara.