Plans formulated for Mysuru’s growth, it should be number one in development, says CM

November 05, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Sunday that the plans were being formulated for the growth and development of Mysuru.

He was speaking at a luncheon meet at a private hotel in which elected representatives of the region and officials of the Mysuru district administration were present.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said officials should dedicate themselves to the task, work for development, and discharge their role in a responsible manner. Mr. Siddaramaiah said there was no development in Mysuru during the last 5 years and hence a blueprint is being prepared for the development of the entire district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the glory of the past development of Mysuru should be revived and the model of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and D. Devaraj Urs in the fields of irrigation, agriculture, social welfare should be the model.

The Chief Minister also set a target for the district officials to take Mysuru to number one position in development. “Mysuru should be on top in all sectors including education, health, rural development, urban development, and social welfare’’ said Mr. Siddaramaiah saying it was possible to achieve such a goal. “Effective development is possible only if officials work with dedication mingle with people to understand their grievances”, he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah congratulated the officials for the smooth and successful conduct of Dasara this year and said this was due to coordination as a result of which there were no complaints or negative feedback from the public.

The Chief Minister said Mysuru region is known for arts and literature and officials should strive to further enrich it by proper implementation of the relevant projects. He also called for greater mass participation in Dasara.

Delving on drought in the district Mr. Siddaramaiah stressed the imperatives of ensuring that there was no drinking water scarcity in the district. Similarly, steps should be taken to ensure the supply of both fodder and water for animals and it was the duty of the officials to pay a visit to villages and take stock of the situation, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The district in charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa congratulated the officials for the smooth conduct of Dasara and said Mysuru being the home district of the Chief Minister, similar coordination and dedication should be displayed by the officials in implementing public welfare and development projects.

Rajya Sabha MP Rehman Khan, Mayor Shivakumar, MLAs K. Harish Gowda, T.S. Srivatsa, D. Ravishankar, MLCs D. Thimmaiah, C.N. Manjegowda, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, and other officials of the district administration were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.