Plans for mini planetarium, sub-regional science centre in Kodagu gains traction

The Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu B.C. Satish has said that a master plan for the proposed mini planetarium and sub-regional science centre in the district will be prepared soon to get the project started.

The mini planetarium and the sub-regional science centre is the project of Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS) and will help promote scientific temper and popularise science in the society.

He recently attended a meeting pertaining to the implementation of the project and later said that the master plan will take into account the unique geological conditions and terrain of the district and come up with a suitable design to house the centre.

While the sub-regional science centre will come up at an estimated cost of ₹4 crore, the mini planetarium will cost around ₹5.75 crore for which administrative approval has already been granted by the government, according to the Deputy Commissioner.

Though foundation stone for the centre was laid at Stewart Hill some time ago, it has been abandoned due to land slips in the region. Hence the new location has been identified on the outskirts of Karnangeri village where 3 acres of land has been sanctioned for it, according to Mr. Satish.

The DC asked for suggestions from all stakeholders to take forward the concept of the centre and promote science and technology among students. The officials were also directed to visit other sub-regional science centres in the State at Gouribidanur, Dharwad and Mangaluru to ascertain the salient features and implement the same in the Kodagu centre.

It was also mooted that the new centre would be a hub of all scientific activities to benefit the students and regularly conduct exhibitions, science and technology related quiz programmes, organise science conferences for students etc.