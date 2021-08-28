Plans being chalked out to set up textile parks across State: Bommai

HUBBALLI

28 August 2021 20:12 IST

Chief Minister says one will be set up in Haveri district too

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the State government was chalking out plans to set up mega textile parks in various parts of the State, including Haveri district.

Addressing a press conference in Haveri on Saturday, Mr. Bommai said that already plans were afoot for setting up a park in Shiggaon. Efforts will also be made to promote textile industries in Byadgi, Hirekerur, and Ranebennur, he said.

He said that already steps were being taken for establishing an industrial township, spread over 1,000 acres, on the outskirts of Haveri city and very soon the project would be initiated.

Under the ‘one district, one product’ project, chilli and mango cultivation and related industries would be promoted in the district and NABARD would also be extending necessary assistance in this regard, he said.

The Chief Minister said that of the total targeted supply of 1 crore doses of vaccine for Karnataka, 84 lakh doses had already been supplied. “The plan is administer 5 lakh vaccine doses daily. Through systematic efforts in September, October, and November we plan to administer the first dose to all the eligible persons in the State and give second dose to 60 to 70% of them. For the purpose special vaccination drives and sensitisation programmes will be held particularly in slums in urban areas,” he said.

Referring to announcements he made soon after assuming office, he said Karnataka was the only State that was giving scholarships to farmers’ children.

“The focus is on improving the farmers’ lives by doubling their farm income. Already during my Delhi visit, I had discussion with senior officer Ashok Dalwai, who is in charge of implementing the project on doubling farmers’ income. Steps will be taken to start the process at the earliest,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that a digitisation programme would also be taken up extensively as it would bring about a significant change in the government’s functioning and help the common public a great deal.

Mr. Bommai listed out various development projects he inaugurated and initiated in Haveri district on Saturday and said that an era of development had begun in the district.

He said the works under the Upper Tunga Project (UTP) would be completed in a year. “The work on government medical college has begun and the authorities have been directed to ensure completion of the administrative block and the teaching block within the stipulated 18 months. The mega dairy for Haveri will also be completed in 18 months “, he said.

To a query, he said that the interests of the Kannada speaking people in the border areas would protected.

To another query on Kannadigas stuck in Afghanistan, the Chief Minister said already several of them had been safely evacuated and brought back. He said nodal officer Umesh Kumar Yadav was in touch with the Union government and if there was anyone from Karnataka still stuck in Afghanistan and facing problems, steps would be taken to bring them back with the assistance of the Centre.

Regarding establishing district central cooperative banks in Haveri, the Chief Minister said that there was similar demand in five-six districts and the issue had already been raised with authorities concerned. “But since it is a matter of policy decision, it will take some time,” he added.