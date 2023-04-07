Plans are being hatched in Bengaluru, Delhi to defeat me, says Bommai

April 07, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said plans were being made in Bengaluru and Delhi to ensure his defeat in the Assembly elections and added that he was least perturbed by it.

Addressing a BJP rally at Shiggaon in Haveri district, he challenged the Congress to field a candidate who would give him a fight in the constituency. “I don’t want to be elected unopposed. There should be a ‘kusti’. Only then people will come to know who is strong,” he said.

He clarified that he would not change his constituency and that he would contest from Shiggaon only irrespective of who his opponent would be. “Let anyone jump into to ring, I am ready for the bout,” he declared. Mr. Bommai also emphasised that it would be a new wrestling bout and new wrestling tactics would be employed.

He promised the people that he would do the work of 15 years in the next five years. Although he was invited to contest from other Assembly segments, he preferred Shiggaon as it had given him love and affection.

Elaborating about his work as Chief Minister, Mr. Bommai said that he had taken the historic decision of increasing the reservation for SC/ST communities, which nobody had done. “[An] Opposition leader from Delhi terms it anti-constitutional. Leaders from his own party once say they will implement the recommendations of the Sadashiva Commission and subsequently say they will not. This is nothing but double speak of the Congress, which has always cheated the people,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said a systematic misinformation campaign had been launched against him in the constituency. The same situation prevailed during 2008 also, but ultimately he won because of the love and affection of the people of Shiggaon and that would repeat this time also.

Earlier, members of different parties joined the BJP and Mr. Bommai welcomed them by giving them the party flag.