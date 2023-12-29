Plans afoot to turn heritage Kunigal Stud Farm into township to ‘decongest’ Bengaluru

December 29, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The fate of the nearly 250-year-old Kunigal Stud Farm, one of the top stud farms in the country today, is hanging in the balance.

A global tender to manage the 421.32 acre farm, started during the reign of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, stands cancelled after the tendering process was completed. Meanwhile, the process to have an integrated township in its place has been initiated.

Sources in the Urban Development Department (UDD) confirmed the proposal for a township based on “local demand”, and said that a pre-feasibility survey is being commissioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is under study and discussions are on. After a spot inspection and assessment by technical experts on the site suitability and the feasibility of the project, a decision will be taken,” UDD sources said, adding that this is “part of plans to decongest Bengaluru.”

Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh confirmed cancellation of the tender “since the amount was low”, but said that no decision has been taken on re-tendering when asked if such a move was being contemplated.

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh and Mr. Venkatesh are said to have held discussions on the issue during the recently concluded Belagavi winter session of the legislature.

Meanwhile, the news of the proposal has triggered protests locally.

Expiry of lease and after

The development follows the expiry of the 30-year-old lease of the farm to United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. this September 30.

To identify a new individual/ company that is registered with Pune-based Stud Book Authority of India to manage the farm, the Animal Husbandry Department had called a global tender this January 6.

Villoo Poonawalla of Greenfield Farms emerged the highest bidder with a bid of ₹1.4 crore per annum as against the reserve price of ₹1.16 crore and the Finance Department had approved the tender and the Cabinet approval was awaited.

Currently, the Kunigal Stud Farm is the only commercial horse breeding centre in Karnataka, which once had 18 large and medium-sized stud farms.

Ironically, the tender introduced the Kunigal Stud Farm to the international bidders as a “heritage stud farm”, whose operating cost annually would be around ₹6 crore to ₹7 crore. It also said that it is among the top three stud farms in India producing the finest race horses. It currently houses about 200 animals.

While the highest bidder is learnt to have been intimated that the tender was recalled this December 11, a note from the Animal Husbandry Secretary to the department’s Commissioner this November 29 stated that the tender had been cancelled, and asked the EMD amount to be returned.

The BTC proposal

The note, a copy of which is with The Hindu, said that since a part of the stud farm land needs to be allotted to the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) as an alternative place for racing, and since the overall area would come down, the tender was being cancelled. Incidentally, during an earlier stand-off between the government and the BTC, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is learnt to have asked the club to shift to Kunigal Stud Farm from Bengaluru, where races are currently taking place.

“The BTC and the township proposals are being processed independently,” UDD sources pointed out.

Meanwhile, responding to the “low bid” narrative, Managing Director of United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Zeyn Mirza said that it is not fair to say now that the bid amount was low, since the reserve price was fixed by the government.

“Without a firm commitment on the lease, it is difficult to manage a stud farm since a lot of planning is required. There are 120 permanent staff and about 60 contract employees, all employed locally,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.