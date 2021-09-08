Plans afoot to start supply of piped natural gas in Mysuru soon

A file photo of a PNG pipeline in an apartment complex in Mangaluru.

Mysuru

08 September 2021

Private company officials seek MP Pratap Simha’s assistance to get clearances

Plans are afoot to start supply of piped natural gas for household as well as commercial and industrial use in Mysuru city.

Representatives of AG&P Pratham, a private gas distribution company authorised by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to distribute piped gas in Mysuru and neighbouring Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts, held a meeting with Mysuru MP Pratap Simha here today with a view to expedite various clearances necessary to lay the pipeline.

During the meeting, the company representatives briefed the MP about their plans, the locations of their stations, and pipeline network.

The presentation shared by the company had sought the MP’s assistance in securing clearances for laying a pipeline from Bidadi to Mysuru as well as to households and commercial establishments. The project seeks to provide piped cooking gas in Mysuru city and Nanjangud.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Simha said supply of cooking gas through a pipeline right up to the houses - like drinking water – has various advantages like doing away with the transportation of a cylinder every time gas is exhausted in the households. “Mysuru is a growing city and let us not dig up the city when it has grown”, he said emphasising the need to complete the digging work and laying the pipeline at the earliest.

Similar piped gas supplying projects had been taken up in Bengaluru and Mangaluru in Karnataka by different agencies, he said.

Meanwhile, a representative of the company said work had already started on construction of a gas station in Mysuru. “But, we are awaiting permission from various authorities for laying the pipeline”, he said.

The company is hoping to begin supply of piped natural gas (PNG) to households in Mysuru by May next year. The process of registration is also expected to start in the coming days. “Our representatives will be visiting households in Mysuru and sharing the benefits of PNG with the people. Registrations will be done after collecting a deposit amount”, the representative said while adding that they will begin supplying piped natural gas to households within three months of completing the registrations.

The company supplying piped natural gas has been authorised by the PNGRB to collect an interest-free refundable deposit from domestic PNG consumers towards the security of equipment and facilities including the labour cost of installation towards last-mile connectivity.

Households registering for PNG will not need gas cylinders anymore. If the consumers opt for PNG, they are free to surrender their Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) connections to the public sector oil companies, the representative said.

A presentation shared by the company said natural gas, which is commonly referred to as methane, was the “cleanest” fossil fuel. Piped natural gas also comes at a cheaper cost, the presentation claimed.