Plans afoot to make CFTRI ‘zero-waste’ campus, says Director

June 05, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

CSIR-CFTRI Director Sridevi Annapurna Singh on Monday, June 5, said that efforts are on to make the sprawling institute a “zero-waste campus” and develop alternatives to plastics for food-packaging as food industry contributes a lot to plastic pollution and climate change.

Presiding over the World Environment Day celebrations on the campus, she said the food industry uses a lot of plastic for packaging foods. “We have shifted our focus on developing biodegradable packaging for foods for minimizing the threat of plastic on the environment.”

She said 400 million tonnes of plastic was used annually the world over and half of it is single use plastic. Nearly 18 to 20 million tonnes of plastic goes into the ocean, causing pollution. “A human being indirectly consumes nearly 20 kg of micro plastics in his or her lifetime because of the rampant use of plastic in food packaging. This poses a threat to health and results in hormonal imbalance,” she cautioned.

“Plastic is primarily used to improve shelf life. When life is being threatened due to use of plastic, what’s the need to improve the shelf-life of our products,” she wondered.

She said the CSIR-CFTRI campus has a large tree cover which makes the campus cooler, with temperature lesser by around 2 to 3 degrees when compared to the temperature outside the campus because of vast greenery.

Filmmaker and Environmentalist Suresh Heblikar, who was the chief guest, planted a sapling on the campus marking the occasion. He advised the people to plant trees and take good care of them for the future generations.

