Plans afoot to develop Dharwad as an industrial cluster

Deputy Commissioner inaugurates Mini Job Fair at CEDOK in Belur

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has said that plans are afoot to develop Dharwad as a big industrial cluster and open up opportunities for youths of the region.

Inaugurating a Mini Job Fair organised by the District Skill Development and Livelihood Department at CEDOK in Belur near Dharwad on Tuesday, Mr. Patil said that that several industries have shown keen interest in setting up their units in the region.

Particularly Belur, Mummigatti and Kotur have emerged as the most preferred destination for industrialists. And, large industrial units are being set up in around 1,050 acres of land, he said.

Referring to the ambitious new industrial policy which focussed on developing the Bengaluru Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC), he said that as BMIC passed through Dharwad and the district, there was ample scope for investments by bigger players. To facilitate investments from bigger players, 5,200 acres of land is being acquired, he said.

Referring to the 300 job offers being made available to candidates in various industries, he urged job aspirants to perform well using the opportunities made available to them.

Skill Development Officer Chandrappa, Assistant Statistical Officer A.M. Shettar, campaign manager Ravi Munavalli, Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Mahendra Ladhad and others were present.