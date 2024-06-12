ADVERTISEMENT

‘Planning to extend HSRP deadline for old vehicles till September’

Published - June 12, 2024 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Earlier deadline ended on May 31; new notification for extension to be issued in a week

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has told the court that the notification for extension of deadline will be issued in a week. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The State government on Wednesday told the High Court of Karnataka that it is thinking of extending the deadline till September for fixing High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) for old vehicles, registered prior to April 1, 2019.

A submission in this regard was made before a Division Bench, comprising Chief Jusitce N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind, during the hearing on the appeals filed by the HSRP Manufacturers’ Association of India and others.

Permission granted

Following this submission, the Bench granted permission to the government to issue notification for extension of deadline by modifying its May 21 interim order, in which the court had directed that “the State would not take any further precipitative steps/action/decision in the matter relating to and regarding fixation of HSRP to vehicles till June 12.”

While giving liberty to the government to take a decision and issue notification for extension of deadline, the Bench directed it not to precipitate the matter in any other manner.

Earlier, the government told the Bench that the earlier deadline ended on May 31 but the government could not extend the deadline in view of the May 21 interim order and sought for its modification. The government also told the Bench that notification for extension of deadline would issued within a week.

