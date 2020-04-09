Planning health infrastructure by projecting 10,000 COVID-19 positive cases by April-end, govt. tells HC

Health infrastructure for COVID-19 is being prepared by projecting that there will be 10,000 positive cases in the State by the end of April, the State government told the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday while explaining health facilities readied to deal with the pandemic.

“A State contingency plan for COVID-19 has been prepared after analysis of the infection rates prevalent in four countries — Italy, Spain, Iran, and China. The highest prevalent rates in one city of Italy has been considered to project the probable caseload in Karnataka and the contingency plan has been prepared based on this study,” the government stated.

The government disclosed its plan in its statement filed before a special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B.V. Nagarathna during the hearing of PIL petitions related to issues arisen from the lockdown imposed to contain spread of COVID-19.

Based on the contingency plan, efforts have been made by the State to ascertain how many isolation beds, ventilators and other materials are necessary for COVID-19 testing and treatment, the government stated while pointing out that efforts have been made to procure more ventilators by placing order for purchasing 1,574 ventilators in addition to the existing 740 ventilators (234 in government hospitals and 506 in private hospitals).

Claiming that it has adequate number of N95 masks, triple layer masks, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits, and sanitisers to cater to the needs of the existing caseload, the government said that it had been procuring masks and PPE kits as per the contingency plan.

Of the order placed to purchase 18.33 lakh N95 masks, 5.46 lakh have been received. Similarly, 1.82 lakh PPE kits and 37 lakh triple layer masks have been received of the ordered 10.05 lakh and 49 lakh triple layer masks and PPE kits, respectively.

Price control

As complaints were made about hoarding and excess price for masks in open market, the Bench directed the government to take steps against hoarding of masks and sanitisers besides ensuring that the masks and sanitisers are sold as per the prices fixed by the Union government in a notification issued on March 21.

The Bench also asked the government to explore possibility to ensure easy supply of PPE kits to private clinics, which are not allowed to be opened.

Price fixed for masks, sanitiser

The retail price of masks (three-ply surgical masks) shall not be more than the price that prevailed on the day one month prior to March 13, 2020, that is February 12, 2020 or not more than ₹10 per piece, whichever is lower; and the price of two-ply masks shall not be more than ₹8 per piece.

Retail price of hand sanitiser shall not be more than ₹100 per bottle of 200 ml. These prices are valid till June 30, 2020.