Planetarium to organise summer programmes for BSc students

April 28, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) is organising summer programmes for BSc students. One of the programmes Summer Workout in Mathematics (SWIM) emphasises the importance of learning mathematics by solving problems, understanding examples and discovering proofs and counterexamples. JNP said that the ideal participant would be motivated, interested in problem solving with passion for discovering mathematical ideas and concepts. “The programme will be highly demanding and a lot of effort is expected from the students,” said JNP.

Students in the first two years of BSc with mathematics as one of their majors are eligible for the programme which will be conducted between June 3 and 28 (Monday to Friday) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It added that there will be two levels in SWIM 2024. Level one is intended for students going from first year BSc to second year BSc and level two for students going from second year BSc or third year BSc of those who have attended SWIM 2023. The fee for the programme is ₹ 750 (fee can be waived for students coming under special income group). The last date to register is May 15.

JNP is also organising a 10-day ‘From Web of Life to Universe’ programme for college students from May 21 to 31.

“This is aimed at motivating PUC and BSc students towards research both in Physical and Life Sciences. Lectures for these courses are given by scientists from research institutes. The lectures introduce the students to fundamental ideas and frontier areas of research in various fields. Special lectures by medical practitioners about the relevance of physics and biology to medical science also are scheduled,” JNP said. The number of participants for this programme is 40 and the fee is ₹1,000 per head.