Planetarium on Chamundi foothills?

MYSURU

10 April 2021 22:55 IST

The planetarium which the Centre proposes to develop is expected to come up on the foothills of Chamundi on a portion of land belonging to the University of Mysore.

Amidst the 22-acre land belonging to the university, the planetarium that is being lobbied for Mysuru with the Centre has been proposed on a three-acre plot.

“The Vice-Chancellor of the university has agreed to give the land. We are trying to establish the facility in Mysuru though Dharwad is also making a bid for the planetarium,” said Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri.

A science centre has also been proposed besides an institution of the Election Commission here, she told reporters here on Saturday. She said the lake restoration has picked up pace with the water bodies located close to the ring road identified for revival.

They include lakes around Kergalli, she said adding that the Kukkarahalli Lake’s complete restoration has been proposed and the lake’s caretaker – University of Mysore - had been asked to give its control to agencies including the Lake Development Authority.