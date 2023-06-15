Planetarium introduces new programme on gravity for astronomy lovers

June 15, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Starting Saturday, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium will showcase a new programme called ‘Gravity-The mover and maker of the universe’.

It will be showcased at 3.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m., replacing the existing programme Celestial Fireworks.

The programme has been directed and developed by the Assistant Director of the planetarium H.R. Madhusudhan, who said: “The programme will explain Newton’s Gravitational Law and Einstein’s Theory of Gravity using visuals, which is easier to understand.” The programme will be a treat not just for the general public, but a tool to understand gravity for many astronomy students, the Assistant Director added.

The programme will also talk about the existence of black holes, and many more astronomical theories. For the public to understand the programme better, the planetarium has four displays and a few installations that will help you learn scientific jargons and understand the basics of gravity before watching the programme.

Pramod G. Galagali, director, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, said the new programme has been long overdue. “The inception of the gravity programme started close to three years ago. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, we did not have enough infrastructure and time to work on this. The programme has been developed over the last one year, and we cannot wait to show what we have made. It will be a treat for astronomy and science buffs.”

