ADVERTISEMENT

Planetarium introduces new programme on gravity for astronomy lovers

June 15, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Starting Saturday, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium will showcase a new programme called ‘Gravity-The mover and maker of the universe’.

It will be showcased at 3.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m., replacing the existing programme Celestial Fireworks.

The programme has been directed and developed by the Assistant Director of the planetarium H.R. Madhusudhan, who said: “The programme will explain Newton’s Gravitational Law and Einstein’s Theory of Gravity using visuals, which is easier to understand.” The programme will be a treat not just for the general public, but a tool to understand gravity for many astronomy students, the Assistant Director added.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme will also talk about the existence of black holes, and many more astronomical theories. For the public to understand the programme better, the planetarium has four displays and a few installations that will help you learn scientific jargons and understand the basics of gravity before watching the programme.  

Pramod G. Galagali, director, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, said the new programme has been long overdue. “The inception of the gravity programme started close to three years ago. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, we did not have enough infrastructure and time to work on this. The programme has been developed over the last one year, and we cannot wait to show what we have made. It will be a treat for astronomy and science buffs.” 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US