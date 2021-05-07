Planation worker killed by elephant

Hassan

07 May 2021 14:07 IST

A plantation worker died after he was attacked by a wild elephant in a coffee estate near Arehalli in Belur taluk on Friday. Shivu, 50, encountered the elephant while he was on his job in the estate around 9 a.m. He died on the spot.

Officers of the Forest Department and police have reached the spot. Around 60 elephants, divided into several herds, have been roaming in parts of Sakleshpur, Alur and Belur taluks in Hassan district.

Advertising

Advertising