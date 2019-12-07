Plan to weed out ‘fake’ reporters

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil and Superintendent of Police Prakash Nikam have decided to provide a separate identity card to eligible reporters, in order to weed out ‘fake’ reporters.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on Friday where it was also decided to take tough action againstthose starting Youtube channels without permission.

He said that they were receiving reports of several ‘fake’ reporters attending government programmes and press conferences which he said was creating nuisance and creating problem for genuine reporters.

Mr. Patil directed all such reporters to stay away from government events.

Mr. Nikam said that they were contemplating to issue barcode-enabled special identity cards with the help of Department of Information and Public Relations which maintains a record of government approved reporters.

He said that tough action would also be taken against reporters who are found to be extorting people by misusing their position.