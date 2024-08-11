Plan to relocate villages, hamlets in Belagavi forests

The Belagavi administration plans to shift all villages and hamlets in forest areas in the district. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan has assured residents that they will be consulted before any effort at relocation is made.

Speaking at a meeting of residents and forest and other department officers in the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary near Khanapur on Saturday, he said that those families that want to leave the sanctuary will be rehabilitated as per government guidelines.

Since they are living in protected forest and wildlife sanctuaries, officials are unable to create several infrastructure facilities like roads, water, electricity and other amenities for them, he said.

These will be easily provided, if residents are willing to relocate, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said that if such residents agreed to shift, all necessary facilities and amenities will be provided to them in accordance with government rules. He also assured them that all such works will be started without delay once they agree to relocate.

He directed forest officials to check documents with villagers and open a joint account in the names of the Deputy Commissioner and member secretaries of the rehabilitation committee to facilitate utilization of grants released by the government for rehabilitation.

Some of the villagers present, however, expressed some concern. They said that the officers have not conducted a proper survey of residents and names of several residents are missing from the list prepared by the forest officials.

Mr. Roshan said that all such issues will be looked into. Villagers requested that all families should be provided alternative land and houses. The Deputy Commissioner said that these facilities will be provided as per rehabilitation guidelines.

Superintendent of Police Bhima Shankar Guled, Deputy Conservator of Forest Maria Kristuraj, Assistant Conservator of Forest Sunita Nimbargi, Tahsildar Prakash Gaekwad, forest officials and others were present.