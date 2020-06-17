‘Plan to provide irrigation to entire Dharwad with govt.’

Minister Jagadish Shettar addressing the 35th foundation day programme of WALMI in Dharwad.

17 June 2020 22:55 IST

Utilisation of Bennihalla and Tuprihalla can help meet requirement: Shettar

A comprehensive plan to provide irrigation facility to the entire Dharwad district tapping the available natural water sources has been submitted to the government, said Minister in-charge of the district Jagadish Shettar.

Inaugurating the 35th foundation day programme of WALMI here on Tuesday, Mr. Shettar said that the district is blessed with two major water streams — the Bennihalla and the Tuprihalla — with abundant water storage. Moreover, these streams go in spate and create floods during the monsoon. A proper and scientific utilisation of these water sources would help meet water requirement of the whole district, he added.

Further, Mr. Shettar stated that this matter has been taken up at the government level. A comprehensive plan in this connection has been finalised in consultation with the legislators of the district and submitted to the government. When realised, this scheme would provide irrigation to the entire district, he said.

Referring to the fate of WALMI, which is in bad shape, Mr. Shettar promised government help to revive this institution and develop it into a nodal agency in matters of land and water.

He said that the government would extend all help to revive this institution despite economic challenges posed by COVID-19 situation. The government wants it emerge as a premier institution giving valuable suggestions to address various issues in water and land management. WALMI should also give suggestions to the government on major irrigation projects such as the Krishna A and B schemes and the Kalasa Banduri and other water-related projects, he said.

WALMI director Rajendra Poddar said that the world may have to face a water crisis of serious nature by 2030. Water literacy and disciplined way of water usage were the only solutions. It demands extensive research and development of demonstrative models to create awareness. WALMI was the only public sector institution working in the field of water and land management. It can function in more efficient ways if the government helps fill vacancies and releases grants, be said.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) director P. Seshu said that WALMI has entered into a pact with the IIT, the National Institute of Hydrology and others and is carrying out quality research in global water situation, change in weather conditions, rain-related issues, among others, he said.