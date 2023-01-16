Plan to provide employment to 5 lakh youth: Bommai

January 16, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the State government had embarked on an ambitious scheme named after Swami Vivekananda through which it wanted to generate employment to five lakh youth by providing a market to local products with rural youth associations.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of 26th National Youth Festival at University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Dharwad on Monday.

The CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, major programmes had been launched in the country for facilitating comprehensive development of youth and similarly the State government too had come up with a youth policy along with the Vivekananda scheme. Under the youth policy, priority had been given to education, sports, culture and personality development, he said.

Elaborating on the significance of sports in life he said, “Life is also a sport. You have to play cautiously to avoid defeat and aggressively to win.”

Congratulating all for the successful conduct of the festival, he said that although the youth who participated in the festival were from different cultures and lifestyles they had equal love and affection towards ‘Mother India’ and that had united them all.

Mr. Bommai said that it was not the time to sacrifice one’s life for the nation but it was the time to dedicate one’s life for progress of the nation. “Time will wait for none and so also the nation. We need to develop our efficiency and capabilities. And if we don’t achieve anything during our youth, then nothing much can be achieved in future. And if we have to reach our goal, then it requires continuous efforts,” he said.

Mr. Bommai referred to the example of mountaineer Tenzing Norgay who climbed Mount Everest at the age of 42 years. Tenzing had begun the preparation when he was just ten years and his efforts from that age helped him achieve glory, the CM said.

He said that the youth were the assets of the country and because of their contribution, the country had been able to achieve many milestones. He also listed out various schemes introduced and steps taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating the progress of the country. Unity in diversity was the biggest strength of the country, he said.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said that the youth were the strength of the country. He said the youth summit conducted during the festival had been a successful initiative and the government would extend it to colleges in all states.

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Ministers Halappa Achar and K.C. Narayana Gowda and others were present.