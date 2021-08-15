Plan to irrigate 10,000 hectares in Dharwad, Navalgund

₹312-crore project for using Tuppari Halla waters proposed

An extensive project worth ₹312 crore aimed at utilising the floodwaters in the Tuppari Halla (stream) during the rainy season to irrigate 10,000 hectares of farmland in Dharwad and Navalgund taluk has been sent to the Finance Department for approval, Minister for Handloom, Textiles, Sugar and Sugarcane Development Shankar Patil Munenakoppa said here on Sunday.

Addressing the 75th Independence Day Parade after hoisting the national flag at the R.N. Shetty Stadium in Dharwad on Sunday, Mr. Munenakoppa said that the work on the project will begin soon.

“Tuppari Halla, which covers 95 km in Dharwad and Navalgund taluks, then joins the Benni Halla near Navalgund. The project aimed at harnessing the floodwaters and utilising it for irrigation has already been approved by Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited. The project has been sent to the Finance Department. The work will be started soon after getting administrative approval from the government,” he said.

Tracing the history of freedom movement in Dharwad district, the Minister elaborated on various agitations related to the freedom struggle and said that the district contributed a great deal to the freedom struggle.

On COVID-19 management, he said that till Sunday 9.02 lakh persons had received their vaccine doses in Dharwad district and the government will be giving ₹1 lakh to BPL families that had lost members of their families.

The Minister said that to fight a possible third wave of the pandemic, the district administration has made provision for 3,000 beds for adults and 750 beds for children. Already, 57,000 workers in the district have been given relief to the tune of ₹28.55 lakh. And, food kits have been distributed among 70,000 workers.

Mr. Munenakoppa said that the district has suffered crop losses worth ₹144 crore and steps are being taken to disburse compensation at the earliest. This apart, the district has suffered infrastructure damage worth ₹392 crore and as per NDRF guidelines, initial proposal seeking a compensation of ₹47 crore is being submitted to the government, he said.

Smart City

The Minister said that under the Smart City scheme, 57 projects worth around ₹1,000 crore are being implemented and of these, 12 worth ₹20 crore have been completed. As many as 41 projects worth ₹697 crore are in progress. Hubballi-Dharwad has topped the list of Smart Cities in the state by effective and early planning and implementation of projects, he said. The Minister also listed out various schemes and programmes of the State government.

On the occasion, the Minister inspected a parade and received a guard of honour. He felicitated COVID-19 warriors and health institutions for their laudable services, in the presence of Member of Legislative Assembly Amrut Desai, Chairperson of State Silk Sales Board Savita Amarashetti, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, Superintendent of Police P. Krishnakant, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B. Susheela and others.