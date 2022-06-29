Plan to give eggs, bananas, groundnut chikki for all govt. and aided schoolchildren across Karnataka

The Karnataka government started distribution eggs and bananas to schoolchildren in seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka from December 1, 2021, where the malnourishment indicator was alarming. | Photo Credit: file photo

The State government is planning to extend the programme of providing boiled eggs, bananas, and groundnut chikki to students in all government and aided schools across Karnataka.

The Karnataka government started distribution eggs and bananas to schoolchildren in seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka from December 1, 2021, where the malnourishment indicator was alarming.

In Yadgir district, 74% of students were suffering from malnutrition and anaemia. It was 72.4% in Kalaburagi, 72.3% in Ballari, 70.7% in Koppal, 70.6% in Raichur, 69.1% in Bidar, and 68% in Vijayapura district.

The government then started providing boiled eggs and bananas to government and aided schoolchildren, aged between 6 and 15, and suffering from malnutrition, anaemia, and deficiency of proteins.

After the implementation of the programme, there was anger and protests against the government by various seers and religious groups against serving eggs. There were also counter protests by schoolchildren and various progressive and student organisations, demanding that the government continue the programme.

Already, an order of the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) on November 8, 2021 states that Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) children in pre-primary classes (LKG and UKG) will get eggs, bananas, chikki, and green gram sprouts soon.

The order states that on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, groundnut chikki will be served for breakfast and rice and sambar for the midday meals.

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, it will be green gram sprouts for breakfast and wheat payasa for midday meals. On Tuesdays and Fridays, boiled eggs and bananas [for those who don’t want to have eggs] will be served.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, there was no school for these children in the academic year of 2021-22, and the government had provided foodgrains to children instead of eggs, bananas, chikki, and green gram sprouts.

Now, the department is planning to provide this facility to 276 KPS schools’ pre-primary students across Karnataka from this academic year.

After this, the government is planning to extend this project to all the government and aided schools students across the State. Many meetings have taken place in this regard.

S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Primary and Secondary Education, told The Hindu, “After Kalyana Karnatakta’s seven districts, the government is planning to extend the programme to all government and aided school students in the State. But, the Finance Department is yet to give its approval. Then it will be decided by the Cabinet”.