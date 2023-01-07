Plan to gherao Rangayana on January 10

January 07, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Various organisations will come together to gherao Rangayana, the theatre repertory, in Mysuru on January 10 in protest against the alleged depiction of individuals in poor light.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana said the plan has been chalked out by various organisations, which are opposed to the alleged efforts of the BJP government to disturb peace and harmony in the society by depicting individuals in poor light through theatre.

A meeting to finalise the plan of action was held on the Town Hall premises in Mysuru on Saturday.

He said a play by playwright Chandrashekar Kambara was distorted to show former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar during a drama staged on December 31 evening at Rangayana. Similiarly, Tipu Sultan had also been “wrongly” portrayed in a play titled “Tipu Nijakanasugalu”, he said.

Hence, various organisations have come together to protest against the ‘misuse’ of theatre by the BJP government to malign individuals and disturb peace in the society, he said.

The protesters will gather at Oval Grounds around 10 a.m. on January 10, Tuesday, before marching to Rangayana around noon, he said.