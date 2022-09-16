Plan to collect record units of blood on PM’s birthday, says Joshi

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi addresses the media in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that a Guinness record attempt in highest units of blood donation in a single day across the country would be made on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 17.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Joshi said that throughout the country, party workers and people from various sections of society would be donating blood on the Prime Minister’s birthday. And the party would be observing a fortnight of service ‘Seva Pakshik’ in tune with Mr. Modi’s way of life.

Mr. Joshi said that as it had already been announced by BJP national president instead of cutting cake on Mr. Modi’s birthday, various service activities would be conducted for a fortnight, including health camps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health camp

Mr. Joshi said that a mega health camp in which around 60 expert doctors would screen patients would be held on Sunday, September 18, at Moorusavir Mutt Grounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Under the leadership of senior surgeons Krantikiran and Mahesh Nalwad expert doctors will screen the patients and give medical advice. Various tests and scanning will be done for free during the camp and those who require eye surgeries will be operated for free subsequently. A special mobile laboratory from Sholapur is being brought in for the purpose,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that apart from general tests such as blood sugar, BP, and ECG, advanced tests for detecting breast cancer among women would also be done for free during the camp.

State general secretary of the BJP Mahesh Tenginakai said that during the blood donation camp to be held on Saturday, the plan was to collect 18,000 to 20,000 blood units from the State. “As on date, the highest blood unit collection has been 61,000 units. And this time the plan is to collect 1.20 lakh units of blood in a single day and create a Guinness Record,” he said. BJP office-bearers Sanjay Kapatkar, Prabhu Navalgundmath, Dr Krantikiran, and Dr. Nalwad were present.