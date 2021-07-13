Plan soon to make use of MSIL land in Hubballi

HUBBALLI

13 July 2021 20:43 IST

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Dharwad district in-charge Jagadish Shettar has said that very soon an appropriate plan will be chalked out to utilise the land owned by MSIL (Mysore Sales International Limited) in Hubballi and make it a centre for MSIL activities in North Karnataka.

On Tuesday, Mr. Shettar, along with MSIL Chairman H. Halappa, inspected the two-acre land owned by MSIL at Navanagar on Hubballi-Dharwad Road.

Mr. Shettar said that although MSIL owned such a big land attached to the old PB Road (now Hubballi-Dharwad Road), it came to his notice recently. “I took up the issue with Mr. Halappa on the need to utilise the land available and make Hubballi a centre for expanding MSIL activities in North Karnataka,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that despite having land, MSIL was paying rent in lakhs for various buildings in Hubballi. Constructing a building as per the needs of MSIL will not only ensure savings for the corporation but also help improve its presence in North Karnataka, he said.

Mr. Halappa told presspersons that those who held the position earlier had made worthy assets for the corporation. “The Hubballi site is commercially viable. We will chalk out a ₹30 crore plan. At present, MSIL is spending ₹40 lakh as rent for warehouses in Hubballi. MSIL offices are also functioning from rented premises. The requirements for warehouse, office and commercial space and housing will all be considered while designing the project,” he said and added that the issue will be taken up during an MSIL meeting in Bengaluru.

Managing Director of MSIL Vikas Kumar Vikas, directors Shivaji Shivaraya Dollin, Totappa Nidagundi, Chief General Manager Ramakanth Hebballi, HDUDA chairman Nagesh Kalburgi and others were present.