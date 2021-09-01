Plan mooted for improving health, education indicators in three Karnataka districts

Officials asked for details of funds spent in the three districts

The State government has decided to formulate a special programme for improving health and educational indicators, particularly among girl children, in the three backward districts of Raichur, Yadgir, and Kalaburagi in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday chaired a review meeting of various department works and said malnutrition among children was high and learning and education among schoolchildren was low in these three districts when compared to the other districts in the State.

For improving the health and education indicators, Mr. Bommai said the Women and Child Development Department officials have been instructed to provide a break-up of funds spent on different schemes in the three districts at the next meeting.

A Karnataka High Court-appointed committee, which studied the extent of malnutrition among children and submitted its report in 2012, had favoured providing food to children in anganwadis according to the food habits of the region. Noting the underwhelming performance of some departments, the Chief Minister directed officials to spend the money allocated in the Budget by issuing Government Orders. Funds would be released to departments on a quarterly basis depending on their performance and achievement of targets. He told officials to utilise funds under the Centrally sponsored schemes for providing benefits to the poor.

On file clearance, Mr. Bommai said a large number of files were pending for clearance in the Revenue, Education, and Urban Development departments. On pending cases in courts, he told the heads of departments to appoint a deputy secretary or undersecretary as the nodal officer to establish coordination with the legal department to resolve pending cases expeditiously.

Mr. Bommai said an advisory committee would be set up for providing suggestions to the government on the implementation of recommendations made by the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2 headed by T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, former Chief Secretary, for improving ease of living for citizens through e-delivery.

The Chief Minister said it was necessary on the part of officials to take administration to the doorstep of people to accelerate development by maintaining transparency and corruption-free governance.