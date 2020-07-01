Plaint against banners

Banners erected ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Race Course Road in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

01 July 2020 22:19 IST

The BJP Yuva Morcha has filed a complaint with the BBMP on banners put up by Congress workers in the Central Business District ahead of D.K. Shivakumar taking over as KPCC president.

The Yuva Morcha members submitted memorandum to Mayor M. Goutham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar. Abhilash Reddy M., district president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Bengaluru Central, said the BBMP council had banned putting up advertisement hoardings or publicity material.

Mr. Anil Kumar said officials had been directed to remove the flex banners that had been put up without permission from the BBMP. “There are some that have been put up on skywalks and bus stops. This is between the agency that is maintaining these structures and the party. Those that have been put up by the side of roads and junctions will be removed,” he said.

