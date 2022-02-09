Plagued by corruption, BJP destroying students’ future, says Congress leader

Bengaluru

09 February 2022 18:52 IST

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala says student community has already faced a serious setback in academics for the last two years due to COVID-19

Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, hit out at the State Government saying, “Mired in the stench of corruption and misgovernance, the BJP government and its vested interests are creating unwarranted issues just to break the unity and spirit of Karnataka’s students and youth.”

In an open letter to students and children on the ongoing hijab-saffron shawl row in colleges in Karnataka, Mr. Surjewala saidthe student community has faced a serious setback in academics and acquiring gainful knowledge for the last two years due to COVID-19 as also BJP government’s sheer incompetence to meet the challenge.

The Congress leader said, “When our students are busy in preparation for exams, these lumpen elements want Karnataka’s future, that is the student community, to fight with each other on symbols, and with stones and knives.”

“This is being done by a government infamous for 40% commission, plagued by the crypto currency scandal reaching the highest echelons of power, and an ongoing fratricidal war to replace the CM and Cabinet Ministers,” Mr. Surjewala said.

Calling upon students not to succumb to nefarious designs of political leaders, the Congress leader said, “Students’ future will be jeopardised at the altar of their politics. Let’s reject this agenda of hate and continue being friends, holding hands and walking together for a better future.”

Mr. Surjewala urged parents and students to ‘not let the self-serving rhetoric of the 1% of the fanatics on either side’ harm the future of students. Noting the State’sachievements on various fronts, the Congress leader said,“Multilingual, multi-ethnic, multi-cultural identity of Bangaluru and Karnataka have become a guiding principle of our growth.”