Place of worship to appease ‘Corona Maramma’ removed

A makeshift place of worship where a former gram panchayat president had conducted prayers to appease “Corona Maramma” near a village in Kollegal was cleared by the district administration on Friday night.

Based on information from villagers, Kollegal tahshildar K. Kunal along with the rural sub-inspector Ashok visited Madhuvanahalli village, located about 40 km from the town, and got the place cleared. Yashodhamma, a former GP president who had conducted prayers to “ward off the evil effect of the pandemic”, was issued a stern warning against initiating such practices as they could lead to the propagation of superstitious beliefs.

The authorities said an FIR could have been filed against Ms. Yashodhamma, but she was let off with a warning after she admitted her act was born out of ignorance.