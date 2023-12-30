December 30, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - YADGIR

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked those making allegations to place related documents before the enquiry commissions set up by the Karnataka government to inquire into alleged irregularities in PSI recruitment and 40% commission charges against previous BJP government.

Speaking to mediapersons at Ginigera airstrip in Koppal district before proceeding to Sindhanur in Raichur district on December 30, Mr. Siddaramaiah said those making allegations, including former Union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, should submit relevant documents to the enquiry commissions.

On former Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy’s statement on appointing three advisors, Mr Siddaramaiah said that MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy had a good understanding of economy. “One person was appointed as economic adviser to B.S. Yediyurappa when he was the chief minister. Was he an expert on the economy? I don’t want to reply to Mr Kumaraswamy’s statement,” he said.

He promised that the amount under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme will be released to registered beneficiaries before December-end.

Clarifying that there was no invitation for him to participate in the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said that he would take a decision if he is invited.

