Piyush Goyal visits world’s longest railway platform in Hubballi

March 19, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Piyush Goyal | Photo Credit: PTI

A view of the railway platform at Hubballi Junction. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal visited the longest railway platform in the world at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station on Sunday and spoke to officials.

Accompanying him during the visit, General Manager of South Western Railway Sanjeev Kishore briefed the Union Minister about the major improvements undertaken in the recent times at Hubballi Junction and the scope for future improvement.

Mr. Sanjeev Kishore said that the Guinness Book of World Records recently recognised the platform at Hubballi Junction measuring 1,507 metres as the longest railway platform in the world. The longest platform along with the remodelled yard will cater to growing transport needs of Hubballi city.

Appreciating the achievement of South Western Railway, Mr. Goyal also lauded the officials for beautification of the railway station with murals depicting local art, culture and heritage.

Hubballi Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatageri, Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi Division S.K. Verma, senior railway officials Asif Hafeez and Harietha, CPRO Aneesh Hegde and PRO Pranesh and others were present.

