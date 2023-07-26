Pixxel wins grant for manufacturing miniaturized multi-payload satellites for IAF

July 26, 2023 09:30 am | Updated July 25, 2023 10:38 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Bengaluru-based space startup Pixxel has won a multi-crore grant from Innovations for Defence Excellence under the Ministry of Defence (iDEX) for the Mission DefSpace Challenge under iDEX Prime (Space), to manufacture miniaturized multi-payload satellites for the Indian Air Force.

Received as a part of the SPARK grants by iDEX, this grant will equip Pixxel to develop small satellites of up to 150 kgs for Electro-Optical, Infrared, Synthetic Aperture Radar, and Hyper Spectral purposes; marking a significant milestone in Pixxel’s mission to revolutionize the space industry.

“We are delighted to receive iDEX’s grant and utilize our expertise of building microsatellites in-house to manufacture satellites externally for the first time. This recognition highlights Pixxel’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and innovation. We are grateful for the trust placed in us and excited to embark on this next phase of collaboration with the Indian government,” Awais Ahmed, CEO, Pixxel, said.

The startup said that it has already solidified its position as a leading innovator in the space tech sector, building and launching made in India and the world’s highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral imaging satellites.

“Leveraging this indigenous technology and expertise that can enable ease of manufacture, low cost, and ease of launch, Pixxel will now manufacture small satellites for the Indian Defense sector,” it said.

The SPARK grants - offered to startups selected through the iDEX (Prime) and DISC.

Initiatives are aimed at catalyzing innovation enabling Indian innovators and entrepreneurs to deliver technologically advanced solutions as well as propel deep-tech innovations in India.

Pixxel emerged as the winner of the grant from amongst a host of companies, owing to its pioneering technology in the area of hyperspectral satellite manufacturing, the startup said.

Mission DefSpace was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during DefExpo 2022 with 75 Defence Space Challenges. The challenges, classified into five buckets viz. launch system, satellite system, communication and payload system, ground system, and software system, provide a holistic 360° overview of space. Mission DefSpace aims to encourage technology development in space for defence applications by startups and young entrepreneurs via various MoD initiatives including iDEX.

“The grant is aimed at developing technologies addressing every stage of a space mission, right from mission planning and manufacturing to satellite data analytics and more,” Vivek Virmani, Planning Officer, DDP/MoD and Chief Operating Officer, iDEX-DIO said.

