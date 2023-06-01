Pixxel raises $36 million to advance hyperspectral satellite constellation and data platform

June 01, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based Pixxel, which is India’s first company to launch private commercial satellites in space, has announced $36 million in a Series B funding round with participation from new investors such as Google, along with existing investors Radical Ventures, Lightspeed, Blume Ventures, GrowX, Sparta, and Athera.

The new funds will advance Pixxel’s mission to build the world’s first and highest-resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation, delivering actionable climate insights on a planetary scale, the company said in a statement.

It will also help further the development of Aurora: Pixxel’s AI-powered analytics platform to make hyperspectral analysis accessible for everyone.

Data from Pixxel’s satellites will be critical in helping global organisations closely monitor emissions, water pollution, gas leaks, oil spills, soil composition, forest biodiversity, and crop health in unprecedented detail and at faster speeds, it added.

Additionally, the new funds will bolster Pixxel’s plans to launch six satellites in 2024 and 18 other satellites by 2025.

“At Pixxel, we believe that the future of our planet lies in our ability to monitor and protect its health precisely. With this round of funding, we are even closer now to realising our mission of building a health monitor for the planet, and empowering people around the world to make informed decisions about our collective well-being,” said Awais Ahmed, co-founder and CEO of Pixxel.”

Pixxel’s hyperspectral satellites can capture images at hundreds of wavelengths in the electromagnetic spectrum and reveal key data about the health of the planet. Both the hyperspectral constellation and advanced data analytics platform will provide up to 10x more information when compared with today’s multispectral satellites in space and increase the spectral resolution available by 50x.

As the need for better ESG data monitoring and measurement becomes critical, Pixxel’s capabilities will help organisations comply with national and global sustainability standards.

Pixxel’s venture funding now totals $71 Million, propelling it to the highest-funded space tech start-up in India.

The company said that new investors join existing backers such as Lightspeed, Radical Ventures, Accenture Ventures, Relativity’s Jordan Noone, Seraphim Capital, Ryan Johnson, Blume Ventures, Sparta LLC, growX Ventures, Athera Venture Partners, and Omnivore VC.