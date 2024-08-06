Pixxel launches Aurora Earth Observation Studio

Bengaluru-based space start-up Pixxel on Tuesday announced the public launch of Aurora, its transformative Earth Observation (EO) Studio designed to make remote sensing analysis accessible for all.

Pixxel said that Aurora is poised to redefine how remote sensing user groups can access, interpret, and leverage Earth observation data.

Developed entirely in-house, Aurora eliminates the steep learning curves associated with traditional software, offering a seamless and intuitive satellite imagery analysis experience. It features a vast archive of open-source and commercial remote sensing datasets from multiple modalities, including the anticipated integration of Pixxel’s hyperspectral imagery by the end of 2024.

Ready-to-use models

The platform also offers a marketplace of ready-to-use models and indices in a no-code environment, enabling users to visualise and compare different satellite imagery, customise workflows, and quickly implement analytical models.

“Aurora is designed to remove barriers to entry in Earth observation analysis. Our focus has been on creating a platform that allows users to get insights faster without wasting time figuring out complex data processing steps. After nearly a year of beta testing and valuable feedback from our early customers, we’re excited to unveil this to the public now,” said Awais Ahmed, founder and CEO of Pixxel.

Customer-centric approach

He added that Aurora’s customer-centric approach will enable organisations of all sizes in agriculture, forestry, mining, climate tech and energy to harness the power of Earth observation data for their specific needs and integrate it easily into their core operations.”

Notable indices on the platform include the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) for assessing vegetation health and monitoring crop rotation patterns, the Normalized Difference Water Index (NDWI) for estimating water surface area and monitoring flood impacts, and the Oil Spill Index (OSI) for detecting and monitoring oil spills on water surfaces, crucial for effective pollution and hazard mitigation.

Various models

Aurora offers various models on its marketplace, catering to various industries. These include the Forest Above-Ground Biomass Model, which monitors forest health and carbon stocks, and the Water Quality Index Model, which evaluates water quality.

The Crop Bio-parameters Model is designed for precision agriculture, providing insights into crop health. Additionally, the Change Detection Model analyses temporal changes to track land use changes, deforestation, disaster impacts, and urban development, producing visual difference maps and quantifying changes over time.