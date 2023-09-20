HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Pitch for three Dy.CMs aimed at getting more support ahead of LS polls: Rajanna

‘If we win less seats, BJP will come up with slogans asking us to resign for losing the mandate of the people’

September 20, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
K.N. Rajanna

K.N. Rajanna | Photo Credit: File Photo

Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna on Wednesday said that ensuring victory in more seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is important for the longevity of the Congress government in Karnataka.

“The upcoming Lok Sabha polls are important for the State, country and this government. We (Congress) will have to win more seats in Karnataka. If we win less seats they (BJP) will come up with slogans asking us to resign for losing the mandate of the people... There is a need for us to win more LS seats,” Mr. Rajanna told presspersons here. He added that he had mooted the idea of three Deputy Chief Ministers earlier with this in mind.

The Congress has come out with many schemes to win at least 20 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said.

‘Not instigated’

Reiterating his demand for three more Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka, Mr. Rajanna said there was nothing wrong with what he had proposed. Keeping in mind the Congress’ interests and increasing the vote base in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he suggested three Dy.CMs. “It is not on anyone’s instigation,” he clarified.

“The tree more Dy.CMs I have suggested are based on caste or community. I am unable to understand what’s wrong with this. I have urged the high command in the interest of the party. If the high command feels it is right, they will implement it, if they feel it is not right they will leave it,” the Minister said.

‘DKS is not a target’

Noting that his suggestions for three more Dy.CMs are not aimed at bringing down the importance of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in the government, as being claimed, the Minister said, “Such claims are far from the truth.”

“If Dy.CMs are made one each from Veerashaiva, Minority and SC/ST communities, we will get more support. This is what I have suggested. I have not said who should be made Dy.CM, I have also clarified that I am not an aspirant,” he said.

On a proposal on appointment of three more Dy.CMs in the State, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the high command would decide on it ultimately, and that he would comply with the decision. Mr Shivakumar on Monday said that Mr. Siddaramaiah must respond to Mr. Rajanna’s demand to create three more Dy.CM posts, as it was the CM who appointed him and other Ministers.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / state politics / political parties / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.