Pitch for three Dy.CMs aimed at getting more support ahead of LS polls: Rajanna

September 20, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna on Wednesday said that ensuring victory in more seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is important for the longevity of the Congress government in Karnataka.

“The upcoming Lok Sabha polls are important for the State, country and this government. We (Congress) will have to win more seats in Karnataka. If we win less seats they (BJP) will come up with slogans asking us to resign for losing the mandate of the people... There is a need for us to win more LS seats,” Mr. Rajanna told presspersons here. He added that he had mooted the idea of three Deputy Chief Ministers earlier with this in mind.

The Congress has come out with many schemes to win at least 20 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said.

‘Not instigated’

Reiterating his demand for three more Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka, Mr. Rajanna said there was nothing wrong with what he had proposed. Keeping in mind the Congress’ interests and increasing the vote base in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he suggested three Dy.CMs. “It is not on anyone’s instigation,” he clarified.

“The tree more Dy.CMs I have suggested are based on caste or community. I am unable to understand what’s wrong with this. I have urged the high command in the interest of the party. If the high command feels it is right, they will implement it, if they feel it is not right they will leave it,” the Minister said.

‘DKS is not a target’

Noting that his suggestions for three more Dy.CMs are not aimed at bringing down the importance of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in the government, as being claimed, the Minister said, “Such claims are far from the truth.”

“If Dy.CMs are made one each from Veerashaiva, Minority and SC/ST communities, we will get more support. This is what I have suggested. I have not said who should be made Dy.CM, I have also clarified that I am not an aspirant,” he said.

On a proposal on appointment of three more Dy.CMs in the State, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the high command would decide on it ultimately, and that he would comply with the decision. Mr Shivakumar on Monday said that Mr. Siddaramaiah must respond to Mr. Rajanna’s demand to create three more Dy.CM posts, as it was the CM who appointed him and other Ministers.