Pitambarappa Bilar passes away

Dalit leader and former nominated councillor of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation Pitambarappa Bilar passed away at a private hospital in Hubballi on Monday night. He was 71.

Pitambarappa Bilar was the founder-president of Dharwad Zilla Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jnana Prasara Kendra and North Karnataka Division president of Samata Sainik Dal.

A well-known face in Dalit movements and agitations of the region, Pitambarappa Bilar used to raise their issues on several platforms. Pitambarappa Bilar guided several younger Dalit leaders and was instrumental in the installation of Ambedkar’s statues at two places in Hubballi. He is survived by four sons.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, MLA Prasad Abbayya, District Congress president Anil Kumar Patil, KPCC office-bearers Rajashekhar Menasinakai, Babajan Mudhol and Dalit leader F.H. Jakkappanavar and others have mourned his demise.

