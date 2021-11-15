Pistols seized in Belagavi district

Belagavi

15 November 2021 18:39 IST

Eight persons arrested

Belagavi district police have arrested eight persons on the charge of selling country-made pistols in Khanapur. They have recovered two country-made pistols and three bullets from the gang and are on the lookout for an accused who is absconding.

Umesh Belegeri, a rowdy-sheeter from Annigeri in Gadag district, wanted to buy a gun from Tulasidas Joshi and Narayan Patil from Maharashtra. The trio were arrested near Uchagaon Cross between Khanapur and Belagavi. Five of their associates were also arrested.

The alleged gun-runners face the charge of procuring country-made guns in Madhya Pradesh and selling them in Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra. As part of the investigation, Khanapur police are trying to contact the police in bordering States, a senior officer said.