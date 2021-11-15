Karnataka

Pistols seized in Belagavi district

Belagavi district police have arrested eight persons on the charge of selling country-made pistols in Khanapur. They have recovered two country-made pistols and three bullets from the gang and are on the lookout for an accused who is absconding.

Umesh Belegeri, a rowdy-sheeter from Annigeri in Gadag district, wanted to buy a gun from Tulasidas Joshi and Narayan Patil from Maharashtra. The trio were arrested near Uchagaon Cross between Khanapur and Belagavi. Five of their associates were also arrested.

The alleged gun-runners face the charge of procuring country-made guns in Madhya Pradesh and selling them in Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra. As part of the investigation, Khanapur police are trying to contact the police in bordering States, a senior officer said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2021 6:40:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/pistols-seized-in-belagavi-district/article37503048.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY