Pistol wielding men rob a family at Belur

February 04, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two people wielding pistols robbed a family of valuables at Mudigere village in Belur taluk on Saturday, February 3.

Around 3.45 p.m., when Shruthi, her children, and her mother-in-law, Chandramma were at home, two unknown people entered their place and demanded valuables. The accused threatened the family members with opening fire if they did not give away the valuables. They took away mangal sutra (sacred thread) and other valuables from them.

They locked Chandramma and her grandchildren in a room, demanding the keys to open almirah. As Shruthi protested, the accused opened fire on the roof. Shruthi raised an alarm for help, and her husband Ravi, who was working in the farmland, responded. By the time he reached the place, the accused were running away. Even as Ravi chased them the accused fled by firing in the air.

The family has lost over 14 grams of gold. Shruthi has filed a complaint with Belur Police. Senior police officers visited the spot following the incident.

