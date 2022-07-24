Piped Natural Gas: 30,000 customers to be covered by March 2023 in Mysuru

About 24,000 registrations has been completed for PNG so far, says Arun Nayak

The ambitious Piped Natural Gas (PNG) project for Mysuru, which is expected to start with connections to houses or domestic consumers before Dasara this year, is expected to cover 30,000 customers by March 2023.

According to Mr. Arun Nayak, the Regional Head of AG&P Pratham, the city gas distribution company authorised by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to provide piped natural gas (PNG) in the region, the supply of PNG to registered domestic customers in Mysuru will begin before Dasara starts in September this year. “The company has set a target to reach 30,000 customers in Mysuru before March 2023,” he said.

Apart from 15 km of steel pipeline, the company has laid another 27 km of Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) pipeline, which is the main pipeline, in parts of the city. “The plan is to lay a total of 400 km of MDPE pipeline in Mysuru city, he said.

Registrations for domestic PNG in Mysuru had started and about 24,000 registrations had been completed, he said.

It may be mentioned here that the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) had in April this year given its its consent for the project to supply piped natural gas although a section of the elected representatives had earlier expressed scepticism over the digging up of the city roads for implementing the project. However, the project implementing agency has been made accountable for repair of the roads after installation of the pipes.

Describing PNG as a convenient, economical, clean and safe fuel for domestic and commercial users, Mr. Nayak said the company, which already has one operational Liquefied Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) station and Nanjangud Industrial Area while the second one has been constructed at Hebbal Industrial Area, had obtained the required approvals from various statutory authorities.

“It is important to note that the statutory and government agencies have issued the necessary approvals and permits for developing this LCNG station after ensuring that it is safe to establish and operate a LCNG station in the given location,” said a statement issued by the company.

“The Mysuru LCNG station has been designed and is constructed in compliance with the highest international safety standards, complying with all norms of PNGRB, Department of Factories and Boilers and State Pollution Control Board,” the statement said while adding that the construction of Mysuru LCNG station will benefit the people of Mysuru by not only reducing their fuel bill by 50 per cent against the expensive auto LPG and petrol and 20 per cent savings in the household cooking fuel in comparison to LPG cylinders.