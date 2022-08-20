Pink Samosa to help women entrepreneurs launched
Pink Samosa, an initiative to help women entrepreneurs with finance and mentoring, was launched in Belagavi on Saturday. The first meeting pledged ₹50 lakh for entrepreneurs.
The meeting focused on providing technical, financial, legal and marketing support to women working from home. As many as 150 women participated in the meeting and 15 of them pitched their ideas. They were assured of ₹50 lakh funding.
Leela Kamath and Shraddha Khatwate chaired the sessions.
Mani Pavitra spoke to the attendees. Lakshmi Khilari promised to continue the support for budding entrepreneurs. Divya Mehta and Tejal Khoda, organisers, said that it will be a regular event. They said that a common online platform will be built for the participants. NGOs such as Education India are supporting the initiative.
