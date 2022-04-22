Pink Line metro services to be disrupted on April 23
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that it would suspend metro services between Baiyappanahalli to M.G. Road Station on the Purple Line from 9.30 p.m. on April 23, Saturday, to facilitate civil maintenance works. The services will be operated as per schedule between M.G. Road to Kengeri.
On April 24, Sunday, the entire Purple Line metro train services will resume normally at 7 a.m. Services on the Green line train services will remain unaffected.
In a press release, BMRCL stated that on Saturday (April 23), the last train from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli will leave at 8.30 p.m. In the opposite direction, the last train will arrive at the same time. The last train from Kempegowda Majestic station will leave at 9 p.m.
