‘Pink booths’ to vaccinate women in Chamarajanagar

Amidst reports of women lagging behind in getting vaccinated, the health authorities were now prioritising jabs for them in their bid to expand the immunisation coverage.

To draw women to receive the vaccine, an initiative called ‘pink booth’, an all-women vaccination centre, was planned.

In Chamarajanagar, which was in the grip of COVID-19 second wave, pink booths in Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet, Yelandur and Kollegal were launched on Monday.

“The target is to jab at least 150 women daily in those booths. On seeing the response and the availability of vaccines, we plan to open more such booths to help vaccinate more women,” said sources in the Health Department.

Thanks to the pink booth, women need not have to wait for long periods to get the vaccine. The booth is modelled on the lines of pink booths during elections.

A pink booth in Hanur is on the cards, an official said.