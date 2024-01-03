Pilots report laser interference while landing at Mysuru airport

January 03, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MYSURU

Pilots landing at Mysuru airport have complained of laser beamed at the cockpit causing disturbance and jeopardizing flight safety.

The authorities at the airport have lodged a police complaint regarding this and though the incidents are being investigated, nobody has been identified or held so far.

Mysuru Airport Director J.R. Anup said that there were multiple incidents of laser lights being beamed towards the cockpit by unknown persons in the last few months and a complaint has been lodged with the police. He said laser toy guns and lights are easily available in the market and even children living in the vicinity of the airport could be doing it out of ignorance.

ADVERTISEMENT

But these lights are very powerful and on hitting the windshield of the aircraft, the pilots can be momentarily blinded by the intensity of the light or glare during crucial phase of landing or take off which can jeopardize the safety of the aircraft and the passengers on board, said Mr. Anup.

He said high-intensity green lasers are easily available in the market at an affordable price and the flash blindness caused by their intensity could last for a few seconds to a few minutes and hence are a serious safety hazard if pilots are subjected to it.

Mr. Anup said as per the safety regulations, a laser light exclusion zone of around 25 km has to be maintained around the airport to prevent pilots from laser beam incidents. Besides, under the Aircraft Rules 1937, it is a serious offence to interfere with the safe operation of an airplane that also incudes the flight crew. Hence, no person shall willfully or negligently endanger or interfere with aircraft operations by any ground light or laser light, he added.

In the event of such lighting, the organisers have to inform the airport a month in advance to allow time to coordinate such activities, said the official.

Meanwhile, the authorities also plan to launch a public awareness campaign by distributing leaflets, pamphlets, etc., in residential areas and villages surrounding the airport.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.