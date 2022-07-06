Pilot project on menstrual cups launched in Chamarajanagar

A pilot project on distribution of menstrual cups as a hygiene device for adolescent girls was launched at B.R. Hills in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the project, K. Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Medical Education said that the project to distribute ‘’Maitri” cups was announced in the Budget and has been launched as a pilot programme in Chamarajanagar and Dakshina Kannada and would be extended to all districts in due course.

The project is being implemented as a pilot in one of the border districts and another district with high literacy rates and based on the results, will be extended through out Karnataka, he added.

The Minister said that menses is a natural process but there was inhibition among girls and women to discuss it openly. The menstruation cups are reckoned to be more environmental friendly than the sanitary napkins as the former can be reused for many years while the latter has to be disposed off adding to related problems, said Mr. Sudhakar.