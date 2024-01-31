Pilot project for land mapping soon in 31 Karnataka taluks

January 31, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Belagavi

The State government will soon launch a pilot project for land mapping, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

In the first phase, 31 taluks from all the 31 districts will be taken up. All the land, government and private, will be mapped using state-of-the-art technology. Once successful, it will be extended to the whole State, he said.

“Bhoo Raksha Scheme, aimed at protecting government and public land using geo tagging technology, will be implemented using advanced technology,” he said.

A revenue beat system, where local officers will physically inspect all government land once every three months, will be introduced to ensure they are not encroached upon. They will also be geo fenced, he added.

The Minister said that the government is introducing systems and processes to see that all disputes pending in courts are resolved in 90 days.

All the beneficiaries of land distribution schemes will get digitised land ownership documents. This will prevent the illegal takeover of land. The Minister asked officials to complete the process of registration of beneficiaries in the Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System (FRUITS) portal for easy delivery of services and benefits.

He told officials to ensure that all land records are linked to the Aadhaar numbers of landowners. This will reduce the misuse of land records to a great extent, he said. The project will start soon, he added.

