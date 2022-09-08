Pillion rider killed in road accident

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 08, 2022 00:13 IST

A 57-year-old man was killed and another injured when they slipped from the scooter they were riding after losing control in HSR Layout in the early hours of Wednesday.

The two fell on the road along with the vehicle after the rider failed to notice the speed breaker in HSR Layout.

The deceased was identified as Sripathi Rao, a resident of Haralur and employee of Haralur Mutt, while the injured rider has been identified as Karthik, 31.

Karthik was allegedly riding in a rash and negligent manner, the police said. The duo was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared Rao brought dead.

A case has been registered against Karthik based on a complaint.

