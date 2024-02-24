Pillion rider killed in accident

February 24, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 40-year-old pillion rider was killed and his friend riding the scooter was injured when a private bus ran over them on Outer Ring Road near Nagarabhavi on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Murali, a wall painter by profession, while the injured is being treated at the hospital.

According to the Jnanabharati police, the duo was friends and were returning home from work on a scooter. The rider lost control and the duo slipped and fell down and came under the wheels of the private bus coming from behind.

The police have taken up a case of accidental death and are investigating further to ascertain the cause of death.

