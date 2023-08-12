Pillion rider killed in accident on Magadi road, residents protest

August 12, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 39-year-old pillion rider was killed when the two-wheeler was knocked down by a tipper at Chikkagollahatti on Magadi road on Saturday night. The bike rider narrowly escaped.

The deceased, Santosh, a carpenter and native of Kalaburagi, was returning home on the bike from work when the accident happened around 7.30 p.m. The tipper was navigating a bad patch of road when it knocked down the bike, the police said.

Soon, many people, who were passing by, gathered at the accident spot and vented their ire, blaming the bad patch of the road for the accidents. They said there were accidents almost every day, and urged the authorities to take immediate action.

The Madanayakanahalli police cleared the protesters by assuring them that their message would be conveyed to the authorites.

According to the police, road-widening work was going on, and the work had stopped for a few days on the 1.5 km stretch after a group of owners of commercial establishments brought a stay against road widening. Since then, the road had been left unattended until the stay was vacated. Due to the recent spell of rain, the stretch turned from bad to worse, endangering motorists.

The body has been shifted for post-mortem for further investigations, a police officer from Madanayakanahalli said.

