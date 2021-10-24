Pillion rider killed and two others injured in road accident

A 25-year-old man was killed and two of his friends were injured when a car mowed down the motorcycle they were riding at Yelahanka on Saturday night.

The deceased, Zubair Mansoori, hailed from Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, Zubair along with his friends Aamir, 24, and Rohith, 24, were returning to their rented house at Byatarayanapura on their bike after work when the accident took place. While they were on B.B. Road, they were knocked down by a speeding SUV. Aamir, who was riding the bike, lost control and the trio crashed on the road. They sustained severe injuries.

Passers-by, who witnessed the accident, came to their aid and took them to a hospital in the area. However, Zubair was declared dead on arrival.

The Yelahanka traffic police registered a case against the driver of the SUV and seized the vehicle. The driver was subjected to a medical examination to ascertain whether he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.